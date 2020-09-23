SET Levels Up Thai Listed Firms’ Sustainable Growth, Launching “ESG Development Services” Data Center

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today launched “ESG Development Services”, a comprehensive center of data and services associated with sustainability for listed companies through the current “SETLink” system. The new services cover knowledge provision, standard and practical guidelines, sustainability assessment advice as well as partnership with listed companies to drive the social sector to grow together.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Manpong Senanarong said SET prioritizes capital market development for the benefits of all sectors in line with its vision ‘To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone’, and gear up to increase efficiency and respond to market participants’ needs as a part of Grow with Efficiency strategy. SET has recently initiated the new services to pool sustainability-related data and services via our efficient “SETLink” system. Through this one-stop format, listed companies can have access to business development resources to grow sustainably taken into consideration the environment, social and governance or ESG aspects.
ESG Development Services feature 1) “Corporate Sustainable Development Services” which equip listed companies with knowledge and services namely ESG education and standards, sustainability manuals and basic practical guidelines, ESG Development Advisory for each particular firm, and ESG Assessment; 2) “ESG Network Services” which compile various projects from the public and private sectors, focusing on listed companies’ participation in solving the country’s ESG issues such as SET Social Impact project, Thailand Responsible Business Network’s projects, Thai Listed Companies Association’s projects.
“Next steps, this ESG services will further facilitate listed companies’ implementation to comply with ESG practices including annual report filing, annual report in one-report format, and ESG data platform creation to make it systematic in compliance with the sustainability standards and practices of other entities. This will truly match listed companies’ requirements,” added Manpong.
For more details, please visit SETLink at www.setlink.set.or.th