SET Levels Up LiVE Platform To Boost Business Opportunity For SMEs, Startups

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has launched the www.live-platforms.com website to optimize its LiVE platform to become a hub for developing SMEs’ and startups’ growth potential towards sustainability in all aspects, as well as creating opportunities to access funding through the Thai capital market, in line with the government’s policy to strengthen SMEs’ and startups’ as a key mechanism to drive economic growth. The first phase of the website will focus on education platform knowledge enhancement for entrepreneurs starting from today (June 29, 2020) onwards.
SET President, Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET is committed to developing the capital market for the benefit of all stakeholders inclusively. SET realizes the power of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups, with a total of over 700,000 companies nationwide. The stronger they are, the higher and faster the country’s economic growth. SET has always been part of the whole ecosystem geared up to enhance their competencies.
“Live Fin Corp Company Limited, a SET subsidiary, has recently launched the www.live-platforms.com website to reposition the existing LiVE platform as a hub for SMEs and startups development, truly aiming for strong and sustainable growth. We will inject fundamental entrepreneurship knowledge, expertise and roadmap for each business growth cycle, work with our alliances in both public and private sectors, provide business consultancy, and provide access to key enterprise system providers, which will totally help enhance efficiency and cost reduction for entrepreneurs. Once the entrepreneurs could reach a certain growth level, LiVE platform will be a channel for them to access funding through the Thai capital market,” said Pakorn.
LiVE Platform contents will be available in three phases as follows:
Phase 1: Education Platform Accessible anytime and anywhere, this online learning curriculum for entrepreneurs covers comprehensive knowledge and skills required for running business such as management & innovation, financial management & fundraising, including accounting management, among many others. In addition, more than 270 online learning materials in various formats catering to entrepreneurs are available free of charge via www.live-platforms.com/education from June 29, 2020 onwards.
Phase 2: Scaling Up Platform To get businesses ready for fundraising process, this phase provides in-depth knowledge, how to establish business structure and develop key systems that are vital to business operation such as Accounting, Financing, Taxation systems, and many more. The platform includes business consultation with experts from different industries, as well as sessions involving business negotiation network with listed companies’ executives. This phase will be available in Q3/2020.
Phase 3: Fundraising and Trading Platform Utilizing the capital market mechanism, this phase will focus on the fundraising process in the primary market and trading in the secondary market, specially designed for SMEs and startups. Currently the platform is in the process of compliance with required regulations, operational system development and communication with related parties. This phase is expected to be completed by Q2/2021.
For more updated information catering to entrepreneurs, please visit www.live-platforms.com