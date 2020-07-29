SET Launches “PVD Space By SET” Platform To Equip Working People With Happy Retirement Life

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) introduced “PVD Space by SET”, an online learning platform designed to get working people ready for retirement through comprehensive provident fund planning. Equipped with numerous learning materials and calculating programs, the digital platform is initiated to match the upsurge in number of finance and investment online learners during the COVID-19 crisis at 10 times higher than the same period of last year and reflect learning in new normal era is accessible anytime, anywhere. The platform is now available at www.set.or.th/education.
SET’s Senior Executive Vice President - Head of Sustainable Market Development Division Krisada Sektrakul said SET is committed to making the capital market work for everyone. One of the key missions is to provide financial planning literacy for the public, which is vital to creating a more secure life. The crisis prompts people to prioritize savings planning for emergency spending and security in the future while digital channel has increasingly become major part of people’s work, shopping, entertainment as well as learning and investment. For the three months through June amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, over 300,000 people read contents related to financial and investment literacy in SET e-Learning through SET’s website, a 10-fold higher than a year earlier. SET produced 4,000 learning materials about investment and financial literacy, covering topics about financial and investment planning, as well as entrepreneur’s and capital market professional’s developments.
For salary-based workers, provident fund (PVD) is their key savings tool, which is seemed to be the starting point for their continuous savings plan in long term. SET has continuously promoted savings in PVD among salaried employees since 2009 through “The Financial Planning“ project under theme entitled Happy Money, Happy Retirement.
“SET has recently inaugurated “PVD Space by SET”, a new online platform sub-categorized on www.set.or.th, to centralize learning materials about provident fund such as e-Learning lessons, video clips, easy-to-digest infographics, articles and various calculating programs. Aiming for salaried employees to achieve secured retirement life, this initiative provides them with accurate understanding about savings via provident fund, enabling them to optimize investment plan that suits their risk profile and current situation. This platform is another important channel that helps salaried workers in new normal age access to knowledge sources anytime, anywhere,” added Krisada.
