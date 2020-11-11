The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) joins hands with 16 financial service providers to launch “Point to Invest” project, to promote investment in mutual funds. Credit card holders of Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, TMB Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Thanachart Bank, KTC, Krungsri Card and Krungsri First Choice Visa Platinum can redeem their reward points under this project. For more details, please visit www.set.or.th/pointtoinvest .
SET Launches “Point To Invest” Project, A Credit Card Point Redemption For Mutual Funds, On November 11, 2020
Date 11/11/2020