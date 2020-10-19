SET Launches One-Stop-Service SETLink Mobile App On October 19

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has introduced the “SETLink” mobile application that facilitates listed companies to disseminate their news and reports; access data & information, training activities, seminars, and important notifications anytime, anywhere. In addition to this app launch on October 19, SETLink’s main website has undergone a face-lift with modern presentation format and flexible functions, complementing SET’s role as a one-stop information & service center system provider for listed firms.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Manpong Senanarong said SET has continuously enhanced the efficiency of its SETLink system, which centralizes information, regulations, practice guidelines, announcements, and related activities to streamline the process and enhance agility for users’ benefits. We have finally developed the SETLink mobile app for listed companies to access key services and information at their fingertips via mobile devices. This new platform, which is in line with SET’s vision of ‘To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone’, is aimed at increasing the service efficiency and keeping pace with market participants’ demand which are part of SET’s strategy to grow with efficiency.
The “SETLink” mobile app enables listed companies to approve and disseminate their news and reports immediately or at a specific time; accommodate data and information accessible, training activities and seminars any time. Significantly, the notification alerts on mobile app will ensure users not to miss important activities. The application is downloadable from October 19, 2020 onwards. This mobile app will certainly cater to the needs of listed firms for more convenience, added Manpong.
The “SETLink” on www.setlink.set.or.th website has also been upgraded to be a more user-friendly platform, offering more convenient functions such as activity calendar, important meetings, as well as the “ESG Development Services” acting as an information and service center on sustainability for listed companies with comprehensive manual. Moreover, this website offers additional information and analysis services carried out by various alliances relevant to listed firms.
For more information, please visit SETLink at www.setlink.set.or.th and download “SETLink” mobile application, compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems. For more information, please contact via e-mail: SET-LINK@set.or.th .