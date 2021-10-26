SET Jointly With Shenzhen Stock Exchange Showcases EV Potential To Chinese Institutional Investors

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) today organized the “2021 China-Thailand Electric Vehicle Cooperation Seminar” virtual event which attracted 340 institutional and retail investors from China. Prominent speakers, consisting of executives from Thailand’s government-related agencies, the capital market and listed companies, collectively presented potential of the infrastructures and businesses in supporting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce energy consumption and preserve the environment, while also promoting innovation and new industries, and increasing investment opportunities in both countries. All of these are on Chinese institutional investors’ radar.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that over 25 Thai listed companies are involved in the development of EV businesses including the production of EV cars, motorcycles and mass transit vehicles, lithium-ion battery factories, electronic components and charging stations. Thailand and China are committed to promoting EVs, in keeping with the global trend of reducing coal usage and conserving the environment. Correspondingly, this is in accordance with the government’s ambition to develop Thailand into a global manufacturing hub for EV and accessories with the objective of achieving 100 percent zero emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2035. It also aligns with SET’s plan to encourage listed companies to integrate the environmental, social and governance (ESG) principle into their operations toward balanced growth.
“In the seminar, Deputy Secretary General of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office Luxmon Attapich, and Kasikorn Securities pcl Managing Director Passakorn Linmaneechote were invited to share their views on “EV Business Outlook in China and Thailand” concerning the drive and development of the infrastructure, the dynamics of the EV industry, the innovation for the sustainable benefits of businesses and communities, and the EV investment trend in Thailand. Besides, the executives of three listed companies with EV-related business namely AAPICO Hitech pcl, NEX Point pcl and PTT pcl were also invited to present their EV business strategic plans and potential, especially their energy innovations, aiming to consequently build confidence among Thai and Chinese institutional investors and expand investment opportunities in the future,” Soraphol added.
SET and SZSE signed a memorandum of understanding in 2019 to promote Thai and Chinese securities, and to link both capital markets to increase more choices of fundraising and investment such as the development of cross-border products and partnership on indices.