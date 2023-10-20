SET Joins Forces With TGO To Organize Climate Care Forum 2023: Time To Reduce "Reduce-For-The World"

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), together with state-owned Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) (TGO), today organized the Climate Care Forum 2023: Time to Reduce “Reduce-for-the World”, to recognize Climate Care Platform’s alliances which enthusiastically embark on decarbonization journey. This event is a model for other organizations to change organizational behavior in reducing consumption and managing resources effectively. The highlights of the event consisted of the presentation of certificates of honor to be granted to the participants of TGO’s special project called Low Emission Support Scheme (LESS) that promotes greenhouse gas reduction activities, and a special talk on “Climate Crisis: Time to Reduce”. The forum uses “Climate Clock” as a symbol to reflect “time” and “time that has passed” to alert people about the urgent need to act now in reducing emissions, contributing towards Thailand’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2050 and to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET, and the business and social sectors are well aware of the environmental problems especially climate change, which has been a major global concern. Correspondingly, SET has initiated an environmental management cooperation project called “Climate Care Platform” since 2018 with the common goal to reduce greenhouse gases, in line with the government policy guidelines and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG Goal) 13: Climate Action, Goal 12: Consumption and Production, and Goal 17: Partnership for the Goal.

“Organizing the Climate Care Forum 2023: Time to Reduce “Reduce-for-the World” reflects the cooperation among organizations in all sectors in environmental management by minimizing the use of wasted resources to achieve the common goal of reducing greenhouse gases. Significantly, the partners in the Climate Care Platform have been committed and determined to jointly reducing greenhouse gases, which has produced tangible results all along, leading to continuous scalability, knowledge exchange, and environmental management development based on the Circular Economy approach,” added Pakorn.

The “Climate Care Platform” collaboration consists of the Care the Bear project, lowering human-induced emissions; the Care the Whale project, reducing greenhouse gases from garbage and waste management; and the Care the Wild project, absorbing greenhouse gases by planting forests. Under the Climate Care Platform, SET has developed guidelines for responsible use of resources that everyone in any organization can take collective action, especially a calculator system to measure the amount of reduced greenhouse gas emissions in a concrete way. All these are aimed at equipping all sectors with tools and capabilities to manage the environment sustainably. Currently, the three projects have 669 member organizations in total, synergizing the reduction of greenhouse gases from the Care the Bear and Care the Whale projects by a total of 63,794.75 tonCO 2 e, and the sequestration of 702,000 kgCO 2 e greenhouse gases from the Care the Wild project.

TGO Executive Director Kiatchai Maitriwong said that TGO is a government organization tasked with promoting greenhouse gas reduction, under the vision to support the drive to reduce carbon emissions in Thailand, so as to finally achieve a sustainable low-carbon social economy. TGO has therefore created tools and mechanisms to raise public awareness of greenhouse gas reductions in both consumption and production areas. Significantly, TGO has pioneered the LESS project since 2015 to honor and showcase the participating organizations committedly devoted to reducing greenhouse gases. SET’s Climate Care Platform collaborative project is considered a project to raise realization and create consciousness, while impactfully shifting organizational behavior in minimizing greenhouse gases, and helping solve the global boiling crisis, which are all in line with the LESS project. TGO is certain that SET will utilize other TGO’s tools and mechanisms to integrate with various activities to further help drive Thailand towards achieving the greenhouse gas reduction goals.

The Climate Care Forum 2023: Time to Reduce “Reduce-for-the World” event held on October 20, 2023 at the SET building is aimed to stimulate people to shun the use of wasted resources for the resources around us to achieve the optimum efficiency. The event also promotes and honors the Climate Care Platform members who have continuously implemented projects to reduce greenhouse gases. Among the highlights of the event is the presentation on "29 stories of Reduce-for-the World" by the organizations that have effectively managed the environment issues resulting in tangible reductions in greenhouse gases to be a guideline for other organizations to apply to suit their own business operations for sustainability. In addition, a special talk on “Climate Crisis : Time to Reduce” that captured the urgent need to solve intensifying climate problems day in, day out. Therefore, it is necessary that all sectors seriously reduce the use of unnecessary resources.

Interested parties please find more information on the "Climate Care Platform" collaborative project and on "29 Stories of Reduce-for-the World", and can watch the rerun of Climate Care Forum 2023: Time to Reduce - "Reduce-for-the World" event via Facebook: SET Social Impact.