SET Joins Forces With M-DAQ For Real-Time SET50 Stock Prices In 10 Currencies

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has partnered with M-DAQ, Asia’s leading Fintech startup, to collaborate and develop a solution that allows investors to view the real-time prices of SET50 stocks in 10 different currencies. With this groundbreaking solution, SET aims to facilitate investors and brokerage firms to enhance their securities analysis and expand investor base, ultimately increasing investment appetite. The solution is now live on www.set.or.th.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that the solution will convert the real-time prices of SET50 component stocks into 10 different currencies by using interbank foreign exchange rate. The indicative price generated will benefit foreign investors for their decision making while brokerage firms can also leverage the information to enhance their services to clients.
“This partnership with M-DAQ will widen opportunity for foreign investors to invest in the Thai market, enabling them to manage portfolios more effectively and conveniently. Having said that this innovation affirms one of SET’s strategy ‘Grow with New Opportunities,’ aiming to continuously make our products more attractive to expand investor base,” added Soraphol.
M-DAQ Founder/CEO, Richard Koh added, “Trading the Right Chart™ was specifically designed for leading global exchanges - like the SET – which have diverse and sophisticated investors and stakeholders, to facilitate their international equities trading and increase liquidity and velocity of trades thanks to price certainty.”
The 10 currencies consist of Australian dollar, Chinese yuan, Euro, British pound, Hong Kong dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Japanese yen, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and US dollar.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th. Select ‘Market Data’ menu. Then choose ‘Equities. ‘Foreign Currency Indicative Stock Quote’ will appear on the menu.