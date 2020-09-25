SET Joins Forces With FETCO To Open Up Career Opportunities In Capital Market At “JOB EXPO THAILAND 2020” During Sep 26 - 28

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), together with Federation of Thai Capital Market organizations (FETCO), participates in “JOB EXPO THAILAND 2020”, offering opportunities for those who are keen to work with securities firms, listed companies, as well as SET. New graduates and interested persons are welcome at SET & FETCO booth #451 during September 26 - 28 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangna.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET prioritizes activities to make the capital market benefit all sectors and values human capital development which is a key mechanism of the country’s sustainable growth. SET and FETCO will collaboratively set up a booth at “JOB EXPO THAILAND 2020” to be a one-stop center for those looking for a career path in the Thai capital market to enable them to access to a variety of job opportunities offered by SET, securities and listed companies, and related organizations. Significantly, SET aims at helping tackle unemployment problems and creating income sources to enhance the economy and society. Regarding career path, SET has continuously initiated projects such as Young Financial Star Competition, SET Scholarship, SET Internship, among others, to encourage the new generation to become personnel in the capital market.
FETCO Chairman Paiboon Narintarangkul stated that FETCO, Association of Securities Companies, Thai Listed Companies Association, mai Listed Company Association or maiA, Association of Investment Management Companies, Thai Investors Association, Thai Bond Market Association as well as SET are instrumental in creating jobs and income streams to people. The capital market industry is in search of numerous talents enthusiastic in capital market careers and deliberately strives to reduce unemployment problem, which is an important economic issue urgently needed to be addressed. Concerted collaboration from business, public and social sectors is a must to grow together.
New graduates and interested persons can visit SET & FETCO booth at the event from September 26 to 28, 10.00 a.m. - 8.00 p.m. at BITEC