SET, Government & Private Sectors To Host “Thailand Focus 2024”, Showcasing Thai Economic And Capital Market Potentials On Aug 28-30

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) marks its 50th anniversary by organizing "Thailand Focus 2024: Adapting to a Changing World". This flagship inbound roadshow will showcase the readiness and potential of listed companies and the broader Thai economy amid rapidly evolving global challenges. The event will feature executives from the government sector, businesses, and financial and capital markets, who will provide insights to build confidence among foreign institutional investors. This year, over 113 listed companies will present their business information to institutional investors during August 28-30,2024, at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that Thailand Focus is SET’s annual flagship event connecting global institutional investors with investment opportunities in Thailand. This 18th edition will highlight how the government, capital market, and Thai private sector are adapting and moving forward, especially in industries leveraging Thailand's strengths and seizing opportunities from new global contexts, including digital innovation, investment relocation trends, and environmental awareness.

"Thailand Focus 2024 will help build confidence among foreign institutional investors. We are honored to have government agencies join us to outline economic driving policies in the changing global environment. Additionally, top executives from the business and capital market sectors will offer insights on the Thai capital market's adaptability, growth directions driven by foreign investment expansion that creates new industries and economic structural changes, Thailand's development as a medical hub, digital innovation-driven business supply chain reforms, as well as challenges related to climate change and Thai businesses' preparedness. Additionally, senior executives from 113 listed companies across all industries will share their business potential and growth prospects with global institutional investors," Pakorn added.

"Thailand Focus 2024: Adapting to a Changing World" is organized by SET in collaboration with DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand), Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, Bank of America Securities, and TISCO Securities together with Jefferies, the world's leading investment bank and financial services company. The event will be held from August 28-30, 2024, at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok. Investors and interested parties can watch the live broadcast of the first day's seminar on August 28, from 09:00-16:00 hrs, via SET's online channels: SET Website, Facebook & YouTube: SET Thailand. For more details, please visit www.set.or.th/thailandfocus.