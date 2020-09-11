SET Foundation Bestows The 2019 Good Deeds Commendation Award In Library Development Category

The Stock Exchange of Thailand Foundation (SET Foundation), together with Thai Library Association (TLA), has presented 2019 Good Deeds Commendation Award in Library Development, called Professor Khunying Maenmas Chavalit award, to five provincial librarians who have dedicated to enhancing learning of youths for more than 15 years.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Krisada Sektrakul, as the SET Foundation's Member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer, said that the SET Foundation, in collaboration with TLA under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has granted Professor Khunying Maenmas Chavalit award to five librarians from five provinces. The award winners have continuously dedicated their tremendous efforts in library development over the course of over 15 years, making library a vital and lively source that creates learning atmosphere for youths who are considered the country’s precious resource.
TLA President Chair Professor Suwakhon Siriwongworawat said that the association has driven library development for 60 years to upskill library professionals and strengthen learning sources to society. TLA over a decade has nominated 25 librarians praised as role models in developing library to offer morale support and inspire related personnel to take part in fostering the country’s learning and accordingly prompts people to put more focus on learning of youths in provincial areas.
The prestigious awards for 2019 are given to Nuchanee Tatrakul, a senior professional level teacher at Ban Pa-Ao School in Ubon Ratchathani province; Bussabong Tongwan, a senior professional level teacher at Nongwangpittayakom School in Nakhon Ratchasima province; Phitchaya Ngamsom, a senior professional level teacher at Banrai Pittayakom School in Sukhothai province; Malee Boonthep, an expert level teacher at Ban Wiang Wai School in Chiang Mai province; and Naipaporn Payachon, a professional level teacher at Wat Yok Kabat School in Samut Sakhon province.
The SET Foundation focuses on relieving social problems related with the country’s important foundation development including children and youths, the elderly, and life quality development.