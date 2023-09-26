SET Creates Over 2,300 Financial And Investment Analysis Personnel For The Thai Capital Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with the Investment Analysts Association (IAA), has continuously enhanced the potential of the personnel in the Thai capital market by building financial and investment analysis professionals since 2005, with 2,359 professionals passing the Certified Investment and Securities Analyst (CISA) course. This year SET initiated the CISA Achievement Award to honor the outstanding CISA holder who builds the CISA curriculum’s reputation through successful professional career and makes valuable contributions to the Thai capital market. The award was presented to Therdsak Thaveeteeratham.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that one of SET’s key missions is to create quality personnel for the capital market. The CISA program is considered a knowledge-based course in financial analysis and investment field that has played an important role in developing potential personnel for the Thai capital market. For almost two decades, SET together with IAA has continuously developed and raised the bar for the courses and qualifications, having created a total of 2,359 professionals through the CISA courses at all levels. Knowledgeable and capable personnel are believed to play an important role in driving the Thai capital market towards sustainable growth.

SET, jointly with IAA, has recently organized a certificate presentation ceremony, the first event of its kind after four years cessation due to Covid pandemic. The event aimed to honor and congratulate the professionals who passed CISA exam altogether 540 personnel at all level during 2020 to the first half of 2023. The numbers indicated the growth of knowledgeable and capable personnel pool in the Thai capital market, as well as the fact that businesses prioritizing personnel development to support their business expansion and transformation. Notably, this event presented for the first time the CISA Achievement Award to recognize the individual who has completed and created distinction to the CISA program with great contribution to the Thai capital market. The award was granted to Therdsak Thaveeteeratham who had over 30 years of experience in securities analysis, received the Best Analyst Award from IAA totaling six times, and dedicated to be a speaker providing knowledge to numerous entities continuously for over 20 years.

Currently, the CISA curriculum is divided into two levels of knowledge: Foundation Knowledge level (the AISA certificate), and Advanced Knowledge level (the CISA certificate), which have been certified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for registration as investment analysts and fund managers. Moreover, the CISA Professional Community is initiated to create a network to exchange views, experiences and skills among members.

Individuals or parties interested in financial and investment analysis careers, please find more information about the CISA courses at www.set.or.th/cisa.