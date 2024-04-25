Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SET Chairperson Of The Board Of Governors’ Resignation Announcement

Date 25/04/2024

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announced that Pichai Chunhavajira has tendered his resignation as the Chairperson of the SET Board of Governors with effect on April 25, 2024. According to the Securities and Exchange Law, the resignation from the position of SET Chairperson will simultaneously result in his resignation from the Chairperson of the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) Board of Directors.

In addition, Pichai Chunhavajira has also stepped down as the Chairperson of the Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) Board of Directors with effect on the same date, i.e., April 25, 2024.

