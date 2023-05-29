BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

SET Appoints Wijitar Pumichartpong As Executive Vice President

Date 29/05/2023

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced an appointment of Wijitar Pumichartpong as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Head of Accounting & Finance Group.

 

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said Wijitar’s appointment will take effective from June 1, 2023 onwards.

Wijitar has the diversity of experiences in banking and transportation business for over 17 years. Prior to joining SET, she worked at Siam Commercial Bank pcl (SCB), Linfox Transport (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Ek-Chai Distribution System Co., Ltd and Green Spot Co., Ltd.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Transportation Engineering from Suranaree University and earned a master’s degree in Transportation Engineering from Chulalongkorn University.

SET is confident that Wijitar will play a remarkable role in developing and driving SET’s business to catch up with the changes in a sustainable manner.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach