SET Appoints Wijitar Pumichartpong As Executive Vice President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced an appointment of Wijitar Pumichartpong as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Head of Accounting & Finance Group.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said Wijitar’s appointment will take effective from June 1, 2023 onwards.

Wijitar has the diversity of experiences in banking and transportation business for over 17 years. Prior to joining SET, she worked at Siam Commercial Bank pcl (SCB), Linfox Transport (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Ek-Chai Distribution System Co., Ltd and Green Spot Co., Ltd.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Transportation Engineering from Suranaree University and earned a master’s degree in Transportation Engineering from Chulalongkorn University.

SET is confident that Wijitar will play a remarkable role in developing and driving SET’s business to catch up with the changes in a sustainable manner.