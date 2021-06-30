SET Appoints Two New Evps For Continued Driving Business With Sustainable Growth

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has promoted Ratvalee Anantananont as executive vice president (EVP), Head of Sustainable Development Group, Sustainable Market Development Division; and Putthipong Skonthawat as EVP, Head of IT Solutions Business Group, Information Technology Division, effective July 1, 2021.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the SET Board of Governors’ meeting on June 8, 2021 resolved the appointment of these two new EVPs to gear up for business growth hand in hand with sustainable growth. With extensive knowledge, experience and expertise in the capital market, they will be instrumental in driving the organization's business and social values, enabling the Thai capital market’s development to inclusively benefit all sectors in line with the vision ‘To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone’.
- Ratvalee has been promoted to EVP, Head of Sustainable Development Group, overseeing Sustainable Development Department 1, Sustainable Development Department 2 and Sustainable Education & Promotion Department. Ratvalee joined SET in 1991and has gained valuable experience in sustainable development as well as the promotion of good governance among listed companies. Ratvalee earned her bachelor's degree in finance and master's degree in business administration from Assumption University of Thailand.
- Putthipong has been promoted to EVP, Head of IT Solutions Business Group, Information Technology Division, overseeing IT Solutions Sales Support Department, IT Solutions Business Development Department and IT Solutions Systems Department.
He joined SET in 2000 and has gained advanced IT experience in system development and operations. Currently, Putthipong is also Managing Director of Settrade.com. Putthipong graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University, USA.