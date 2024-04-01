SET Announces The SET Awards 2024 Criteria, Calling For Nominations

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with Money & Banking magazine, has revised criteria for the Best Investor Relations Awards and Best Asset Management Company Awards-ESG, focusing more on the essence of governance and sustainability, in line with the regulatory enhancement for listed companies and the current global context. SET has also invited listed companies and the capital market participants to nominate the SET Awards, by submitting information for the Business Excellence Awards category and the Sustainability Excellence Awards category. The award ceremony will take place in October 2024.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET is entering the 50th year of operation, moving forward to forge the future for every sector based on the concept of “Make it ‘Work’ for Every Future”, and the 2024 SET Awards will be organized in collaboration with Money & Banking magazine for the 21st consecutive year. SET will honor exemplary listed companies with the prestigious awards for their outstanding performance in both operational excellence and quality dimensions. These companies have consistently demonstrated their commitment to enhancing the potential of the Thai capital market while simultaneously driving sustainable growth.

“The SET Awards presentation is an important endeavor that reflects a key mechanism in laying the foundation and raising the bar of excellence in the Thai capital market. The awards have been well-accepted in the Thai capital market circle and has created pride and motivation for the recipients,” added Pakorn.

The Awards that require supporting information submission for the selection process consist of: 1. Business Excellence Awards category comprising the Best Investor Relations Awards, the Best Innovative Company Awards, the Deal of the Year Awards, the Best Securities Company Awards, and the Best Asset Management Company Awards-ESG; 2. Sustainability Excellence Awards category comprising the Sustainability Awards, and the Supply Chain Management Awards. Notably, other awards are considered based on available information as disclosed publicly.

Santi Wiriyarangsarit, Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking magazine, the co-organizer, and the judging panelist of the prestigious SET Awards said that the SET Awards ceremony has been successfully held year after year. In 2024 - which marks the 21st year of the event, the working group has adjusted the criteria for the Best Investor Relations Awards and the Best Asset Management Company Awards-ESG by adding more weight to sustainability aspect to make it more suitable for the current situation globally that prioritizes continuous sustainability development.

The SET Awards are divided into 2 award categories: 1) Business Excellence Awards category granted to listed companies, top executives of listed companies, securities companies, asset management companies, financial advisory companies and real estate investment trusts; and 2) Sustainability Excellence Awards category, granted to listed companies with outstanding business operations in line with sustainable development guidelines. Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University (SASIN) is responsible for processing both award categories. In addition, there are SET Awards of Honor for companies or individuals who have maintained outstanding performance in various fields for three consecutive years or more.

Individuals or parties interested in the details of the SET Awards criteria and the list of listed companies that have passed the initial qualification screening, please visit www.set.or.th/setawards. For more information about the Business Excellence Awards category, please contact the Issuer Department at tel: +66 (0) 2009 9768, and the Sustainability Excellence Awards category, please contact the Sustainable Investment Development Department at tel: +66 (0) 2009 9886.