SET Announces SET Awards 2021 Preliminary Round Qualifiers

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) together with Money & Banking magazine today revealed the list of SET Awards 2021 preliminary round qualifiers comprises of 653 listed companies. The award has been reclassified to broaden opportunities for high-potential small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to achieve this prestige accolade. The winners’ announcement and awards ceremony will be held in October 2021.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET Awards 2021, jointly hosted with Money & Banking magazine, is a prestigious award that has been held for the 18th consecutive year. It aims to recognize companies with outstanding operating performance and quality to promote and support the Thai capital market enhancement while amplifying a balanced growth between business and society.
“The SET Awards 2021 will focus on Business Excellence and Sustainability Excellence categories. Notably, in order to reflect the growth of SMEs in both number and quality, SET has reclassified the award criteria and divided companies listed on mai into two groups based on market capitalization, in line with the increasing number of listed companies,” said Pakorn.
Santi Viriyarungsarit, Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking magazine and a judging panelist, said that SET Awards have been increasingly recoginized and has become something listed firms look forward to. The judging panel in 2021 realizes the importance of innovation development in capital market and those who play a pivotal role in driving the Thai capital market development. Therefore, the SET Awards 2021 will additionally feature Best Innovative Company Awards and Best Deal of the Year Awards.
This year, the awards are grouped into two main categories: 1) The awards in Business Excellence category will be presented to listed companies, securities companies, asset management firms, and financial advisory companies. The scoring will be processed by Sasin School of Management of Chulalongkorn University and 2) The awards in Sustainability Excellence category will be presented to listed companies. The working team on sustainable investment will select listed firms in Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI)’s list in 2021 to be included in this category and the assessment will be made based on industry groups.
In addition, the SET Awards of Honor are to be presented to companies or individuals who have retained their excellence in respective areas for three consecutive years or more.
For further information about the criteria for SET Awards 2021 or the list of listed companies that meet the preliminary criteria, please visit www.set.or.th/setawards or contact Issuer Department, The Stock Exchange of Thailand, tel: 0 2009 9768.