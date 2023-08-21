SET And MaiA In Collaboration With 3 Alliances Step Forward To Promote SE Potential Via SET Social Impact GYM 2023

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has joined forces with mai Listed Company Association (maiA) to continue launching the SET Social Impact GYM 2023 project for the 7th consecutive year. This year, three new partners, namely Thai Health Promotion Foundation (THPF), Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) and PwC Thailand, have jointly supported and developed business operating skills for social entrepreneurs (SEs). Nine social enterprises (SEs) have participated in this project to learn the Social Impact and Entrepreneurship skills, attend intensive hybrid training and practical workshops, prior to learning directly from the coaches who are executives of listed companies during August - October 2023.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET doubles down on sustainability promotion aiming to drive Thailand towards balanced growth in both the business and the society. Significantly, SET has initiated the SET Social Impact GYM project in 2016, in collaboration with maiA, by designing a special space for SEs and listed companies to exchange knowledge and experiences, to build SE’s business strengths, and to open opportunities for mutual cooperation, in order to solve social and environmental problems in a sustainable manner.

Over the past seven years, more than 80 social entrepreneurs have taken this project’s training courses. The ratio of social impact outcome creation in five areas were 40 percent in community and social development; and 60 percent in healthcare, vulnerable groups, agriculture and environment, and education. The project gears up for further cooperation to generate social business co-creation between the business sector and the social sector to jointly address social problems.

SET Social Impact GYM 2023 has embraced the synergy of a total of 22 volunteer coaches who are professional entrepreneurs, top executives from SET- and mai-listed companies, to provide advice, and exchange experiences and business approaches. The business plan is strengthened in the form of one-on-one coaching tailored for nine SEs, covering four aspects of social outcomes: two SEs on environment, three each covering vulnerable groups and community development, and one SE on agriculture. In addition, this year’s project has also seen collaboration of the three partners aiming to further promote the potential and skills of entrepreneurs for business operation readiness.

THPF supports funding, exchange of operation networks and knowledge development. TCG supports information, knowledge, planning and preparation concerning access to funding sources, while equipping the project’s participants with the skills to efficiently manage the funding. PwC Thailand supports in the area of consultation on accounting, legal and tax which are essential components of any size of business operation.

Social entrepreneurs participating in the SET Social Impact GYM 2023 project have a specific learning path throughout August - October, starting from laying a foundation by learning entrepreneurial skills and business skills, both from the online sessions via LiVE Platform and SET SE101: Online Offering, and Business Learning workshops. After that they will have a chance to attend special sessions conducted by volunteer coaches of the SET Social Impact GYM 2023 project. For more details, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com.