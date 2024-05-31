SET Amends Regulations To Prohibit Listed Companies From Possessing Characteristics Of An Investment Company, Effective From July 1, 2024

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has strengthened regulatory measures for listed companies by amending regulations to prohibit listed companies from operating business with characteristics of an investment company, align with the provisions outlined in the notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board, effective from July 1, 2024. This aims to enhance the effectiveness of regulatory oversight and protect investors’ interests.

As for the amended regulations, companies engaging in investment company business are prohibited from listings and those currently listed on SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (mai) must comply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s regulations. In this regard, SET will implement a warning sign to alert investors. A CC (Caution against Non-Compliance) sign will be posted on the securities of companies whose nature of business falls under the investment company category. Companies that fail to comply within a specified period will be subject to trading suspension with an SP (Suspension) sign posted on their securities, and may lead to delisting. The new requirements aim to tighten and foster supervision efficiency of listed companies, and protect investor which is in line with SET’s strategic plan to boost trust and confidence.

The amended regulations have undergone hearing sessions with all parties involved and have been approved by the SEC Board.

For more details, please visit SET's website: www.set.or.th under the menu “Rules & Regulations” and “Rules & Circular Letters”.