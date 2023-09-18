SET Aims To Uplift Research Work Towards Sustainable Development, Supporting Research Funds For Both Professors And Students

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has promoted the Thai capital market research, created quality researchers, and connected network of academics with that of the capital market business sector, by providing research grants to professors in conducting research related to the Thai capital market purposefully for sustainable development goals. A total of 10 grants were allocated for the professors, and eight awards were presented to students who conducted research studies selected for the final round of the 2023 SET Research Scholarship Project.

Outstanding Capital Market Research Award was granted to Thitiwat Setsaengsri, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Thammasat University from the research on the topic of “Sustainability index and cost of debt: evidence from ASEAN market”, and Superior Capital Market Research Award was offered to Norrasate Sritanee, Faculty of Business Administration, Chiang Mai University from the research on the topic of “How does ESG affect listed family firms' performance?”. Moreover, there were four more Honorary Awards, and Special Awards for Rising Star in Capital Market Research Award and Sustainability Research Excellence Award.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has continuously promoted the capital market research to further benefit the Thai capital market development by supporting such research grants for 13 consecutive years. Such support has been extended to other fields of research to ease obstacles and facilitate conducting research studies as follows: 1) the Capital Market Research Platform services on the Cloud platform for virtual machine and various programs. This enables researchers to access and conduct research anytime, anywhere, in order to mitigate limitations on the need to use high-efficient computer for Big Data analytics and procuring high-efficient software. 2) SET has collaborated with educational institutions in developing database for research in various fields to become an information center for capital market research database, organizing series of seminars as a forum for presenting new research studies, and exchanging experiences. 3) SET has invited experts from various fields to share opinions and advise researchers to make them understand working process and data usage.

“This year, SET supports research works conducted by professors based on the “SET Research Scholarship Project: Connecting the Thai Capital Market towards Sustainable Development Goals” by encouraging Thai professors from universities in Thailand and abroad participated in the development of research on sustainable development (SD). The 10 research studies selected and obtained research funding have covered all three aspects of SD: environment (E), society (S) and corporate governance (G). These research studies are expected to be presented to stakeholders at a flagship seminar on capital market research to be held in an occasion of the anniversary celebration to mark SET’s milestone of turning 50 years”

A total of 16 faculties from 14 educational institutions submitted 41 research topics to participate in this year’s SET Research Scholarship Project, considered the highest number since the program setup. This year, the six research studies were screened and analyzed by the committee of experts in the capital market business and the committee of academics from educational institutions, and passed the criteria. The six capital market awards consisted of Outstanding Capital Market Research Award, Superior Capital Market Research Award, four Honorary Awards. Additionally, there were two Special Awards, namely the "Rising Star in Capital Market Research Award" with an aim to encourage, motivate and inspire undergraduate students to participate in conducting capital market research

studies, and "Sustainability Research Excellence Award" with an aim to encourage university students to focus more on conducting research studies.

The award-winning capital market research studies are as follows:

: Research studies on the topic of “Sustainability index and cost of debt: evidence from ASEAN market” by Thitiwat Setsaengsri, with Associate Professor Dr. Chaiyuth Padungsaksawasd as advisor, from the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Thammasat University Superior Capital Market Research Award : Research studies on the topic of “How does ESG affect listed family firms' performance?” by Norrasate Sritanee, with Associate Professor Dr. Ravi Lonkani as advisor, from the Faculty of Business Administration, Chiang Mai University

Moreover, SET offered the grants to professors who have conducted research studies related to the Thai capital market to reach sustainable development goals for a total of 10 scholarships, as well as eight awards granted to the university students who have conducted the research studies and made it to the final round.

SET Research Scholarship Project has been initiated since 2010 in collaboration with educational institutions, as well as experts in the Thai capital market industry, the public sector, and the private sector who are the judging committee members. This is considered a network where knowledge is exchanged between the academic sector and the professional sector with practical experience in the Thai capital market, which can truly help level up quality of the research work with practical benefits for the Thai capital market.

Interested public can study research data, and the capital market database via www.set.or.th/setresearch.