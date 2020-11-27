SER Concludes Investigation Concerning Cicor Technologies Ltd

On 27 November 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) concluded the investigation concerning Cicor Technologies Ltd in connection with a possible violation of the rules on ad hoc publicity.
In December 2018, SER opened an investigation concerning Cicor Technologies Ltd. The investigation was conducted in connection with a possible violation of the rules on ad hoc publicity.
Based on the findings of the investigation, SER concludes that the possible violation will not be pursued further. With the conclusion of the investigation, the sanction proceedings are deemed terminated.