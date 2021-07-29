Seplat Kicks Off Capital Markets Day With NGX Closing Gong Ceremony

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited hosted Seplat Energy to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the first dual Capital Markets Day between Lagos and London on Thursday, 29 July 2021. The event marks an important milestone for Seplat marking its name change from Seplat Petroleum Development Company to Seplat Energy.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA commented: “NGX is was delighted to host the Management Team of Seplat Energy led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Thompson Brown. Over the last decade Seplat has established itself as a leading independent Nigerian energy company completing the first ever dual listing on the Premium Board of NGX and Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), an arrangement facilitated by the capital markets agreement between NGX and LSE. In 2014, Seplat raised tier one capital via the Initial Public Offering of US$535Mn, ranking as the largest ever capital raise for a Nigerian company since 2008, and the second largest ever for a Nigerian company. Certainly, NGX is proud to have been a trusted business partner to Seplat Energy over the years, and we assure its leadership of our support in achieving its strategic objectives.”
On his part, Mr. Brown stated, “This is indeed an exciting day for us and we are delighted to be speaking from the stage of the LSE. Given the delightful partnership we have with NGX beginning in the early days of getting ready for listing, and what was noteworthy was the way NGX linked up with LSE to permit the first ever dual listed company with full fungibility of trading between Lagos and London. This collaboration has gone from strength to strength and it is therefore fitting that NGX opens this Capital Market Day. For us at Seplat, we see the critical need for energy transitions in Nigeria and we are here as the indigenous, independent energy with proud roots in Nigeria and the global reach that allows us to access the capital to fund these transitions.
Following remarks from the Doyen of the capital market, Alhaji Rasheed Yusuff, Mr. Brown sounded the virtual closing gong to the applause of NGX and Seplat Executives, as well as capital market stakeholders officially kicking off its Capital Markets Day.