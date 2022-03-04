Send Lawyers, Guns And Money:[1] (Over-) Zealous Representation By Corporate Lawyers - Remarks At PLI’s Corporate Governance – A Master Class 2022, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, March 4, 2022

Thank you Brian [Breheny] for the introduction and to the Practicing Law Institute for having me today. Before I begin, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the on-going humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, who have demonstrated impossible bravery, and with those of you who may have friends or relatives affected by this crisis.
It’s a privilege to address my fellow members of the bar. This privilege is very meaningful to me personally in part because of my unexpected path into the legal profession and my deep regard for the ideals of public service that our profession represents.
I do not come from a family of lawyers; in fact my parents did not even attend college. I never laid eyes on an actual lawyer during my childhood. What I knew about them came from TV shows, which means I assumed their jobs were to cleverly question witnesses at trial until they confessed to the crime for which another had been charged. Despite (or maybe because of) this misperception, I secretly dreamed of becoming a lawyer and was awed to the point of reverence by the profession. As I worked my way through college and eventually, in my late thirties, through law school, I began to better understand what lawyers do and what it means to be a member of a “profession”—how the calling stood apart from other businesses principally because advocating for fidelity to the law is, at its core, a form of public service.[2] Taking this to heart, I launched an initiative in law school that led to the adoption of a requirement for students to complete pro bono work as part of the curriculum.
I have lived the experience of law from the perspectives of an outsider with no idea of what lawyers do, a student, a client, a securities law practitioner, an enforcement lawyer (both civil and criminal), and now as a Commissioner helping to shape regulatory policy. My belief in the ideals of the profession—ideals that I know you all share—has only grown stronger with time.
I take great pride in being a member of the bar and this is the lens that I bring to the topic I want to address today. I want to talk about supporting securities lawyers, both in-house and outside counsel, in upholding the best traditions of the profession. Specifically, by fulfilling a mandate in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act designed to do just that. As we near the twentieth anniversary of its passage, we still have not fulfilled Congress’s mandate under Section 307 of Sarbanes-Oxley to adopt minimum standards of professional conduct for attorneys appearing and practicing before the Commission in the representation of issuers.[3]
A key element of Sarbanes-Oxley, passed in the wake of the massive financial failures of the Enron era, was to create structures of accountability for professionals—executives, accountants and auditors, and, under Section 307 of the Act, accountability for lawyers. In considering Section 307, Congress recognized that executives and accountants did not “work alone,” and that lawyers were “virtually always there looking over their shoulders.”[4] Congress was concerned, however, that counsel often acted in the interests of the executives who hired them rather than the company and its shareholders to whom their duty and responsibility is owed.[5]
Unfortunately, in response to this mandate, the SEC adopted only one standard: the so-called “up-the-ladder” rule, requiring lawyers to report certain potential violations up the chain of management inside a corporate client.[6] We did not adopt a broader set of rules as Congress directed, and quite significantly, even this single standard has not been enforced in the nearly 20 years since it was adopted.[7]
The policies behind this unfulfilled mandate—which are designed to support lawyers in their gatekeeping role—are as relevant and compelling today as they were 20 years ago, if not more so. Indeed the role of corporate lawyers as gatekeepers in the capital markets—distinct from the litigator’s role—has long been acknowledged by a broad and bipartisan group from William O. Douglas,[8] to A.A. Sommer[9] and Stanley Sporkin.[10] It also includes Independent, Republican, and Democratic Chairs of the SEC.[11]
And it wasn’t just during the Enron era that we saw lapses in the gatekeeping role.[12] We saw such lapses with stock option backdating and mutual fund market timing cases,[13] and to some extent in the 2008 financial crisis.[14] More recently, we have seen an entirely new, multi-trillion dollar industry[15] develop around cryptocurrency and digital assets that largely defies existing laws and regulations.[16] The role of lawyers in enabling this approach remains to be fully fleshed out, but the failure to comply with well-known principles of the securities laws has already been costly for many firms. The bottom line is this: when corporate lawyers give bad advice, the consequences befall not just their clients, but the investing public and capital markets more broadly—especially when it comes to disclosure advice.[17]
But we do not currently have sufficient standards in place upon which to assess this kind of advice. Standards for professional conduct could help both lawyers and regulators navigate this difficult terrain where bad legal advice can, in the words of a prior Commission, “inflict substantial damage on the Commission’s processes, and thus the investing public, and [] the level of trust and confidence in our capital markets.”[18] It’s time to revisit this unfulfilled mandate and consider whether the SEC should adopt (and enforce) a minimum set of standards for lawyers who practice before the Commission to better protect investors and markets.
- “Can-do” Corporate Lawyering
The “bad advice” I refer to arises from a type of “can-do” approach to lawyering that is ill-suited to lawyers in a gatekeeping role. It is born from a desire to give management the answer that it wants. Or, as a Delaware court recently stated, it stems from a “contrived effort to generate the client’s desired result when real-world facts would not support it.”[19]
If you haven’t read this particular Delaware decision (Bandera Master Fund v. Boardwalk Pipeline) from late last year, I commend it to you as a study in the perils of modern corporate law practice. It involves sophisticated counsel who, as the court put it, engaged in “goal-directed reasoning” to provide an opinion designed to allow the client to exercise a lucrative call right.[20] However, the court concluded the opinion was based on artifice and sleight of hand. It thus ruled that the opinion was given in bad faith and awarded damages against the client of roughly $700 million.[21]
Unfortunately, this case does not appear to represent an isolated instance of poor judgment by a single lawyer or firm. Indeed, this same court wrote an expansive opinion in 2020 in which it found another preeminent firm had “committed fraud” by holding back important information during a competitive bidding process.[22] In yet another recent case, the court laid out chapter and verse how a large law firm took part in a covert plan to “undermine a merger” while concealing their work so as not to “advertis[e] that [the client] was breaching its obligations” to use best efforts to close the deal.[23]
Though these particular cases were not about disclosure under the securities laws, they are nevertheless emblematic of a dynamic—a kind of race to the bottom—that can occur when specialized professionals like securities lawyers compete for clients in high stakes matters and are pressured to provide the answers their clients seek. As one observer put it: “Can-do lawyering has run amok. Still you don’t want to be the lawyer that just says ‘no.’ You’ll never make it.”[24]
Of course, this type of conduct is far from the norm for securities law practitioners, but it is not as rare as we would like to think. In my 25 years as a securities lawyer, I have observed this kind of conduct on multiple occasions. It is not easy to strike the right balance between zealous representation in corporate law matters and thoughtful consideration of the potential impact to shareholders, investor protection, and the public interest. Most lawyers generally err on the side of caution. But examples like those I’ve noted erode public trust in the highly-skilled, principled attorneys in the financial regulatory space and in our markets more broadly.
- The Impacts of Bad Advice Related to Corporate Disclosures[25]
- Market Harm
When lawyers fail as gatekeepers, when they provide “goal-directed” reasoning to public companies on critical issues like materiality, there is a broader interest at stake. Investors and financial markets can be harmed through false or misleading disclosure.
And lawyers are frequently involved in disclosure decisions. While management is generally responsible for public company disclosures, they often rightly rely on counsel to review and draft the relevant filings and resolve many questions that arise in the process of crafting disclosures, including critical materiality determinations.[26]
In fact, the role of counsel in the disclosure process has, if anything, only increased in recent years as the Commission has shifted even further toward principles-based rules.[27] Specific disclosure items have been replaced with a more “principles-based” approach that focuses on management’s view of the materiality of the information.[28] Critically important, top-of-mind issues for investors such as climate risk and cybersecurity disclosures currently depend mostly upon materiality determinations.[29] Principles-based rules make disclosure decisions more management-centric, requiring officers to exercise greater judgment to determine whether disclosure is necessary.[30] Materiality determinations, which are mixed questions of law and fact, are thus particularly suited for review by counsel.[31]
However, when, as a New York City Bar Task Force found, lawyers “ben[d] to management pressures”[32] or engage in a “contrived effort to generate the client’s desired result,”[33] their advice can distort important market-moving information, interfere with price discovery, and lead to misallocations of capital. Indeed, misleading or false disclosure can have a profoundly negative impact on an investor’s decision-making process. It can directly impact their savings, investment goals, and overall financial well-being. Misleading or false disclosures also erode integrity and confidence in our financial markets and regulatory system.”
Some rightly point out that reputational harm can offer a powerful incentive for lawyers not to succumb to such pressure.[34] However, increased competitiveness in the profession contributes to the problem, and imprecise legal principles, like materiality, “invite interpretation in a self-serving fashion.”[35] Lawyers view themselves as problem-solvers for their clients, and failing to give management what it wants can actually be what causes reputational harm.[36]
- Reduced Deterrence
Perversely, in addition to inflicting harm on investors and potentially exposing the company to costly litigation, contrived legal advice can actually insulate from liability those individuals within a company who are responsible for false or incomplete disclosure. This turns the role of gatekeeper on its head.
Also a lack of individual accountability greatly undermines the deterrent effect of a potential enforcement action or private litigation.[37] Individual accountability for corporate rule-breaking is a singularly effective deterrent, and also a matter of fundamental fairness that promotes public trust in financial markets.
The fact is, however, we are too often hamstrung in our ability to charge individuals, particularly with respect to disclosure violations by public companies.[38] I know, from over a decade of experience as an enforcement lawyer and from reviewing and voting on hundreds of cases as a Commissioner, this is not from a lack of diligence by the Commission’s Enforcement staff. In fact, I can say with confidence that in cases alleging disclosure violations by a public company, staff carefully investigates and considers whether individuals are responsible and should be charged.
So, what gets in the way of charging individuals? In some cases, the disclosure failure or misrepresentation truly is not attributable to a specific person or persons within a company, but rather more broadly to a failure by the company to employ sufficient processes and safeguards around disclosures. This is sometimes referred to as “corporate negligence.”[39] In other cases, considerations of equity may militate against charging a relatively low-level employee or one who was in some sense a victim of a corrupt corporate culture.
In still another category of cases, however, we know who within the company was responsible, but face significant risks in charging them due to the involvement of lawyers in the disclosure decision that forms the basis of the enforcement action. Of course, as I mentioned, it is prudent and beneficial for companies to seek the advice of counsel in making important disclosure decisions. However, if counsel merely contrives to support a pre-determined goal of management, such activity is merely rent-seeking masquerading as legal advice, while providing a shield against liability.
I have seen this scenario on a number of occasions—examples of lawyers providing advice that was, in my view, reckless, but that provided cover for other executives who weren’t charged. Because we generally lack standards by which to hold such lawyers accountable, the result is no individual accountability of any kind.[40]
- Current Professional Standards are Inadequate
The existing framework for professional conduct is not adequate to the task—neither through states nor the SEC.[41] State bars don’t have the resources[42] and may lack the necessary expertise[43] needed to resolve issues around the legal advice provided to public companies.[44] State disciplinary actions can also lack financial disincentives in the form of monetary sanctions.
The SEC can and does bring actions against lawyers who directly commit violations of the federal securities laws or aid and abet in these violations.[45] Lawyers have been sanctioned where they allegedly misrepresented or concealed information in documents that they drafted, signed, and filed;[46] authored “sham” agreements;[47] or knowingly facilitated a fraud.[48] But these cases are generally premised on claims that the lawyer violated a substantive provision of the securities laws.
Setting aside substantive violations of the securities laws, the Commission’s own Rules of Practice are a potential source for lawyer discipline. Under Rule 102(e), the Commission can suspend or bar attorneys when their behavior falls below “generally recognized norms of professional conduct.”[49] Nonetheless, we have generally chosen instead to use Rule 102(e) only to impose follow-on bars after attorneys have been found to violate substantive provisions of the securities laws, as though such violations are the only way in which an attorney can violate generally recognized norms of conduct.[50]
More importantly, even if the Commission determined to switch course and consider these types of actions, there is a more fundamental hurdle: what are the “generally recognized norms of professional conduct” by which we would assess lawyers? We could look to state law standards but they are mostly drafted in a one-size-fits-all fashion, arguably more oriented toward litigators, and do not explicitly address norms for those representing public companies.[51] As you are all keenly aware, a lawyer at the largest firm representing the largest public issuers is engaged in a very different type of practice from a solo practitioner handling personal injury or estate law matters.[52] State law standards also focus mostly on the behavior of individual lawyers, assigning few responsibilities to the firm for quality assurance.[53] And while the standards include some useful concepts, they are often aspirational and difficult to enforce.[54]
As I mentioned, however, the Commission has the authority to address these concerns and was directed by Congress to do so. Section 307 mandated that the SEC “issue rules”—plural—adopting “minimum standards of professional conduct for attorneys appearing and practicing before the Commission in any way in the representation of issuers.”[55]
While these rules were to include a requirement that lawyers report evidence of certain legal violations up through their client’s chain of management, the mandate was broader than that.[56] To date, however, the Commission has adopted only the single “up-the-ladder” standard. And unfortunately, while an entirely new regime for oversight of the accounting profession has grown and evolved, and thousands of executives have certified SEC filings under Section 302, some having their salaries clawed back under Section 304, we have never brought a single case finding a violation of the up-the-ladder rule under Section 307, a glaring fact of which market observers are well aware.[57] Like a tree that falls in the forest with no one to hear, a rule that is not enforced may fairly be said to be no rule at all. Indeed this calls into question whether we have fulfilled even the narrowest expectations of Congress in adopting Section 307.
- Rules to Live By
The time is ripe to return to this unfinished business. Doing so will require careful thought, as well as assistance from the securities bar, experts on professional responsibility, and other interested parties and market participants. I will offer today some thoughts on where we might start, and I’d appreciate hearing from you all on these or other approaches.
We might offer greater detail regarding a lawyer’s obligation to a corporate client, including more specifically how their advice must reflect the interests of the corporation and its shareholders rather than the executives who hire them.[58] This distinction is not always an easy one to make in practice, but at a minimum, might require consideration of the impact of the advice on the corporation and its shareholders, including the impact should the disclosure decision ultimately prove incorrect.[59]
Advice on materiality may be deserving of its own treatment in the standards, treatment designed to ensure a sufficiently independent and rigorous analysis. In weighing the importance of information to a reasonable investor, courts have recognized that a materiality analysis is “inherently fact-specific”[60]and “delicate,”[61] and have declined to find information immaterial as a matter of law unless it is “so obviously unimportant . . . that reasonable minds could not differ,”[62] with doubts construed in favor of requiring disclosure.[63] Disclosure counsel should already be applying these concepts, but a standard could make them explicit.
Minimum standards might also address requirements of competence and expertise. As noted in Bandera Master Fund, a good faith opinion necessarily requires that the opinion-giver have competence in the relevant area of law.[64] Those rendering advice on disclosure issues may not always have adequate training. Disclosure lawyers, for example, may opine on materiality without sufficient focus or understanding of the views of “reasonable” investors.[65] They may focus instead on litigation risk associated with non-disclosure. The Commission could provide continuing education requirements that apply to securities lawyers advising public companies, much like the PCAOB has done for auditors.[66]
In addition to the adoption of standards applicable to lawyers practicing before the Commission, we could consider some degree of oversight at the firm level.[67] Audit firms for public companies are obligated to have a system of quality control at the firm level;[68] something similar might make sense for securities lawyers.
Other topics that could be addressed in a set of minimum standards could include the need for independence in rendering advice,[69] the obligation to investigate red flags and ensure an accurate factual predicate for legal opinions,[70] and the retention of sufficient contemporaneous records to support the reasonableness of any legal advice, including whether appropriate expertise was brought to bear.[71]
- Conclusion
These are just a few ideas[72] regarding what standards might look like that I hope can serve as a starting point for conversation and collaboration. Having read through comments submitted in response to our proposed up-the-ladder rules in 2002, I appreciate the complexity of this task, as well as concerns of the American Bar Association and others regarding protection of the attorney-client privilege.[73] We must give that careful consideration, just as we must also weigh the costs of there being few, if any, consequences for contrived or tortured advice.
The attorney-client privilege is not an end in itself. It is a means to an end which is fidelity to law and society. I can hardly say it better than our former Enforcement Director, Linda Chatman Thomsen:
Underlying all evidentiary privileges—which [] are disfavored at law, for the simple reason that they interfere with fact-finding—is the idea that there is an offsetting benefit that justifies the cost to the truth-seeking process. That somehow—by protecting these relationships with [] lawyers—we, as a society, end up encouraging better conduct, not worse.[74]
That is the goal of standards in this space—to support securities lawyers in giving clients their best advice while living up to the promise of public service that our profession embraces.
