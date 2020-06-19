Semi-Annual Review Of The OMX Iceland 10 Index

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of Nasdaq Iceland’s leading index OMX Iceland 10, (NASDAQ OMX Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at the market open on July 1, 2020.
As a result of the current review, TM hf. (TM) and Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. (VIS) will be added to the index while Brim hf. (BRIM) and Hagar hf. (HAGA) will be removed from the index.
The OMX Iceland 10 Index is Nasdaq Iceland’s leading index and consists of the ten most liquid shares on the Exchange. The weight of the shares is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.
The new OMX Iceland 10 Index constituents effective July 1, 2020 are:
|Arion Banki hf (ARION)
|Eik fasteignafelag hf (EIK)
|Festi hf. (FESTI)
|Icelandair Group hf. (ICEAIR)
|Marel hf. (MAREL)
|Reitir fasteignafelag hf. (REITIR)
|Siminn hf. (SIMINN)
|Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA)
|TM hf. (TM)
|Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. (VIS)