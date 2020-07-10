Semi-Annual Review Of The OMX Helsinki 25 Index - The New Portfolio Of The OMX Helsinki 25 Index Will Become Effective On August 3, 2020

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Population Change: There will be no Population Change.
The OMX Helsinki 25 Index, launched in 1988, is the leading equity index for the Finnish equity market including the 25 most traded Blue chip companies on Nasdaq Helsinki. The index is designed to track the Finnish equity market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds.
The OMX Helsinki 25 index constituents effective August 3, 2020 are:
|Cargotec Oyj B
|Metsa Board Corporation B
|Sampo Plc A
|Elisa Corporation
|Metso Outotec Corporation
|Stora Enso Oyj R
|Fortum Corporation
|Neles Corporation
|Telia Company AB
|Huhtamaki Oyj
|Neste Corporation
|TietoEVRY Corporation
|Kemira Oyj
|Nokia Corporation
|UPM-Kymmene Corporation
|Kesko Corporation B
|Nokian Tyres Plc
|Valmet Oyj
|Kojamo Plc
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Wartsila Corporation
|KONE Corporation B
|Orion Corporation B
|Konecranes Plc
|Outokumpu Oyj