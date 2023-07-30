BV_Trial Banner.gif
Semi-Annual Review For EGX Indices

Date 30/07/2023

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) completed the semi-annual review of the Egyptian stock market indices, from January to June 2023.

 

EGX30, EGX30 Capped, and EGX30 TR witnessed the change of four companies, while EGX70 EWI witnessed the exclusion of 16 companies, of which four companies joined EGX30, and 12 others joined. EGX100 EWI witnessed the exclusion of 12 companies and the entry of 12 others.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) conducts two reviews every year of the stock indices, the first of which ends in January, and is scheduled to start working on 1 st February, and the second review ends at the end of July and is scheduled to start working on 1st August.

Click here for full details.

