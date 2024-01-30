Securities Commission Malaysia Welcomes New Board Member

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has welcomed the appointment of Kemal Rizadi Arbi as its new Board member for a two-year term, effective on 15 January 2024.

The Board is responsible for the SC’s overall governance and has oversight of its regulatory and developmental mandates. The Board members are appointed by the Minister of Finance.

The SC Chairman, Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin said, “As a seasoned financial and capital market practitioner in the Middle East and Malaysia, Kemal brings to the Board a wealth of experience in wide ranging sectors.”

“His appointment will immensely contribute to the SC Board in providing guidance and oversight to the regulator in protecting investors, and maintaining an orderly and transparent market,” he added.

Kemal, a financial services and corporate professional with over three decades of global experience, will contribute to the SC Board functions through his in-depth knowledge of policy making, Islamic capital market, financial and investment industries as well as fintech.

He is currently an Advisor with the government of Oman and has been with the Executive President and Vice President’s Office at the Capital Market Authority, Sultanate of Oman since 2013.

Prior to that, through various senior positions at the SC, he was instrumental in development of the Malaysian and ASEAN+3 (together with China, Japan and Korea) capital markets (including Islamic capital markets). Kemal has also served in senior management roles in asset management and investment banks in Malaysia.