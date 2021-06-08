Securities Commission Malaysia Seeks Public Help To Locate Former Unit Trust Consultant

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is seeking information from members of the public to locate Harani bin Kamarudin, a former unit trust consultant suspected of several misconducts in relation to a unit trust investment.
Harani, 37, whose registration with the Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia (FIMM) has been revoked on 27 November 2020, was previously attached with Eastspring Investments Berhad as a unit trust consultant.
The SC is looking for Harani in relation to breaches under Section 354 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA), read together with Paragraph 3.3.7(a) and 3.1.12(d) of the FIMM’s Code of Ethics and Rules of Professional Conduct (Unit Trust Funds).
Members of the public with any information on Harani are encouraged to notify the SC by calling 03-6204 8000 / 012 381 2497 or email to aduan@seccom.com.my.
For more information, please visit the SC website at www.sc.com.my/regulation/enforcement/have-you-seen-these-people.