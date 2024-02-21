Securities Commission Malaysia Invites Applications For SC-OCIS Fellowship At UK’s Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is inviting applications for the 13th Scholar in Residence (SIR)1 Visiting Fellowship Programme in Islamic finance at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS) UK for the 2024/25 academic year.

The SIR Programme is open to academicians or practitioners with interest and competencies to conduct independent applied research on topics of contemporary relevance to the Islamic capital market (ICM).

Areas of focus must be current and relevant to the ICM, with prioritisation on Maqasid alShariah, Islamic social finance and fintech, the halal economy, impact investing, and sustainable and responsible investments.

Applicants specialising in Islamic finance and/or a closely related discipline with extensive practical experience in the related field are encouraged to apply.

The successful applicant is expected to take up residence in Oxford for one academic year at the OCIS starting October 2024 to conduct research and participate in a range of academic activities.

As part of the programme, the selected scholar will also be expected to give occasional lectures and seminars, engage in collaborative study, and conduct outreach to relevant institutions.

SIR is an integral part of the SC’s ongoing thought-leadership and capacity building efforts to further the global development of the ICM. The encouraging interest for this programme each year is a testament to its significance in fostering knowledge exchange and ideation.

The closing date for submissions is 30 April 2024. Click here to apply.

For further details on the SIR Programme, please visit the Visiting Fellowship section of the OCIS website at www.oxcis.ac.uk.