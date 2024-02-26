Securities Commission Malaysia Extends REITs Annual Report Timeline To Four Months

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced an extension to the deadline for issuing a Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) annual reports. Previously set at two months, the new timeline allows for four months after its financial year end.

This adjustment1 aligns the reporting timeline for listed REITs with that of public-listed companies (PLCs) on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Malaysia), granting them equal time for annual report issuance. Recognising the similarities in content requirements, this move ensures consistency across both types of entities.

Despite the extended timeline, unit holders of listed REITs will still receive financial information within two months after the REIT’s financial year end through its quarterly announcements on Bursa Malaysia.

The amended Guidelines on Listed Real Estate Investment Trusts and Guidelines on Real Estate Investment Trusts can be referred here.