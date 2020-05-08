Securities Commission Malaysia Employees Raise RM120,000 For Frontliners And Vulnerable Communities Impacted By Covid-19

Employees of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and its affiliates donated RM120,000 from their own personal funds to lend their assistance for much-need ventilators, medical equipment and aid for frontline workers and vulnerable communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The funds were channelled to the following organisations, namely:
- MERCY Malaysia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide 600 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Hospital Besar Kota Bharu, Hospital Teluk Intan and Hospital Ipoh, as well as essentials to over 150 families from vulnerable communities in Kelantan;
- University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for the purchase of two ventilators to treat patients with respiratory conditions; and
- PDRM (Ibu Pejabat Kontijen Kuala Lumpur) to supply face masks, mineral water and snacks for over 1,000 police officers enforcing the Movement Control Order.
“Today, we are facing humanitarian, economic and financial challenges all at the same time, a re-defining event by any measure, stretching our capacity and resources as never before. Thus, I am proud that my colleagues have chosen to offer their personal financial contributions for such a noble cause,” Datuk Syed Zaid Albar, Chairman of the SC said, in expressing the SC’s gratitude to Malaysia’s frontliners.
The SC will continue to steer the capital market in an orderly manner and to support market participants where possible. “However, the greater and more urgent battle at this moment is against the pandemic, led by the frontliners who work tirelessly and under immense daily pressure to keep Malaysians safe. We applaud their commitment and salute their dedication to the cause,” Syed Zaid added.