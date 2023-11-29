Securities Commission Malaysia Charges Former Company Director For Money Laundering Offences Involving Over RM1.23 Million

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today charged Muhamad Fadzli Jamaludin (Fadzli), a former director of Kyaputen Sdn Bhd, with money laundering offences involving more than RM1.23 million from unlicensed fund management activities.

Fadzli, 33, was charged with nine offences under section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) for receiving proceeds from unlawful activities.

The alleged offences were committed between August 2018 and April 2020.

Fadzli claimed trial to all nine charges. Sessions Court judge Tuan Azrul bin Darus granted bail at RM180,000 with two sureties for all nine charges.

In addition, Fadzli was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report to the SC on a monthly basis until the completion of the trial.

On 9 November 2023, Fadzli was previously charged with the predicate offences at the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Sessions Court, namely three charges under section 58(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, for holding himself out as carrying on a business in fund management without a license.

The SC advises investors to exercise vigilance and scepticism when evaluating and deciding on investment opportunities. The SC’s Investor Alert List is constantly updated to help the public identify unauthorised / unlicensed platforms, companies or individuals.

Further queries can be made to the SC’s Consumer and Investor Office at 03-6204 8999 or e-mail: aduan@seccom.com.my.