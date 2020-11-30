Securities Commission Malaysia Announces Appointment Of New Chairman To Its Audit Oversight Board

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced the appointment of Dato’ Anantham Kasinather as the non-executive Chairman of its Audit Oversight Board (AOB) effective 1 December 2020.
Dato’ Anantham has served as a member of the Audit Oversight Board since January 2020 and will be taking over from Dato’ Gumuri Hussain, who had retired as the AOB non-executive Chairman on 23 November 2020. The SC wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to Dato’ Gumuri for his leadership and contribution to the AOB.
Dato’ Anantham brings with him more than 40 years of experience in the private sector, having started his career at Skrine & Co practising in various areas of commercial law. Dato’ Anantham has also served in the judiciary, where he was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Malaya in 2009 and elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2010 before retiring from judicial service in May 2014. Dato’ Anantham is now a consultant for Sree Harry & Co.
Dato’ Anantham’s background and experience will further strengthen the effectiveness of AOB’s oversight role and promote confidence in the quality of audited financial statements in Malaysia.
The SC has also announced the appointment of Dato’ Seri Ahmad Johan Mohammad Raslan as a member of the Audit Oversight Board effective 1 December 2020. A Chartered Accountant specialising in the fields of assurance and advisory, Dato’ Seri Johan had previously served as the Executive Chairman of PwC Malaysia. He is currently a board member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia.