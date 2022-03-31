Securities And Exchange Surveillance Commission Of Japan Chaired The IOSCO APRC Enforcement Directors’ Meeting

Enforcement directors of securities regulators from the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO)’s Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) met in a virtual format on March 10th, 2022. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission of Japan (SESC) chaired and organized the meeting.
At the meeting, the participants exchanged views on trends in market misconduct during the pandemic and shared their experiences and knowledge to overcome the challenges they face. The discussion was primarily focused on effective methods and technology to investigate and prevent market misconduct.
The meeting is aimed at sharing regulatory experiences and enforcement practices on a broad range of topics, such as market manipulation and insider trading, and is held annually.
The APRC is a regional framework of IOSCO, consisting of all Members of the Asia-Pacific region. It provides a venue for the exchange of information on issues related to the capital markets of the region, as well as for the promotion of cooperation to address common challenges.
For details on IOSCO and its activities, please refer to the IOSCO website.