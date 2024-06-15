Securities And Exchange Commission Statement On The Passing Of Former Chairman William Donaldson: Chair Gary Gensler, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda, Commissioner Jaime Lizárraga, June 15, 2024

We mourn the passing of William Donaldson, the 27th Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bill had a remarkable career in public service, business, and academia—a life well lived. He served his country first as a Marine and later as Undersecretary of International Security Affairs at the State Department followed by becoming an adviser to Vice President Rockefeller. In 2002, President George W. Bush selected Bill to be SEC Chairman. He also served as a member of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board under President Barack Obama. In business, he was a founding partner of investment bank, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and later went on to be the CEO of the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently Chairman, President, and CEO of Aetna. In academia he was the founding dean of the Yale School of Management. He oversaw the Commission from 2003 to 2005. He was a man known for his integrity and dignity. Our hearts are with Jane, his children, and all of Bill’s family.