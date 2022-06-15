Securities And Exchange Commission Philippines Joins The Association Of National Numbering Agencies - Confirmed At ANNA’s General Meeting, Brussels, June 2 & 3, 2022

The Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA), a global association dedicated to the support of efficient capital markets through the use of widely embraced International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines has joined the Association of National Numbering Agencies as Partner. This was confirmed at ANNA’s 30th Anniversary General Meeting (GM), hosted by Euroclear Bank SA/NV in Brussels, June 2 & 3, 2022.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is the national regulator of the Philippines capital markets and is the designated National Numbering Agency (NNA) for the Republic of the Philippines. ANNA’s membership continues to grow, with more than 120 global members and partners allocating ISIN, FISN and CFI codes for more than 200 jurisdictions. Currently, there are more than 85 million ISINs and related information available worldwide.

Mr Christian Engelen, Head of Unit - Borrowing and Lending Operations, European Commission and Giulia Ferraris, Senior Policy Officer, Data Reporting Unit, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) delivered keynote speeches for the ANNA Meets the Market event preceding the GM, highlighting the importance of standards in transforming capital markets.

Following a presentation by Karin De Ridder, Head of Standards Development, SWIFT, on the standards development and maintenance processes, GM discussions were held on the status of ISO standards, in particular on the revised ISO 6166 ISIN standard, and the related implementation by NNAs, and updates from the ANNA working groups. The meeting further oversaw the re-election of two ANNA Board Members, Laura Stanley (London Stock Exchange, UK), and Torsten Ulrich (WM Datenservice, Germany), each for a three year term.

Dan Kuhnel, Chairman of ANNA, said, “We are thrilled to have all been able to come together for our general meeting in person for the first time since the pandemic. The past year has been very busy, with ANNA celebrating the 40th anniversary of the ISIN and the 30th anniversary of ANNA itself. We are incredibly pleased to have the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission join ANNA at this time when our member organisation is growing, and as international financial standards are continuing to become ever more important to ensure global interoperability and transparency in the capital markets. This has been an incredibly successful meeting in terms of both the calibre of speakers as well as NNAs being able to share knowledge and experiences.”