Second Best Volume Day in MGEX History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), announces that Friday, October 22nd, 2021 was the second best volume day in history with a total of 36,900 contracts, merely missing the first place spot by 491 contracts. Having its best volume day, SPIKES® Futures contributed 22,872 contracts to the total. This is the 11th entry into the top-25 daily exchange volume record book for 2021.
In conjunction with these achievements, it was also the best electronic volume day in MGEX history with a total of 36,173 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest was 96,311 contracts, which is 21% higher compared to this time last year. Total monthly volume for October currently sits at 316,886 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit the MGEX website at www.mgex.com.