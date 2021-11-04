SEC Updates Electronic Filing Requirements - Amendments Will Help Modernize Manner In Which Information Is Submitted To Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission today published proposed amendments to update electronic filing requirements. The SEC currently permits and sometimes requires certain forms to be filed or submitted in paper format. The proposed rule and form amendments would require certain forms to be filed or submitted electronically. The proposed amendments also would make technical amendments to certain forms to require structured data reporting and remove outdated references. The amendments are intended to promote efficiency, transparency, and operational resiliency by modernizing the manner in which information is submitted to the Commission and disclosed. Furthermore, publicly filed electronic submissions would be more readily accessible to the public and would be available on our website in easily searchable formats, which benefits both investors and the broader public.
“The proposed amendments are intended to modernize and increase the efficiency of the filing process — for filers, investors, or other interested parties,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Just as we are hoping to update our rules for market participants in the face of rapidly changing technology, it’s also important that we update our rules to make filing obligations more efficient.”
The electronic filing capabilities have been an effective measure in addressing logistical and operational issues raised by the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Electronic submissions would allow the Commission, and those filing submissions, to effectively navigate any future disruptive events that make the paper submission process unnecessarily burdensome, impractical, or unavailable.
The proposals will be published on SEC.gov and in the Federal Register. The public comment period will remain open for 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.