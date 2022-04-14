SEC Statement On Jury’s Verdict In Trial Of Tytus W. Harkins, Gurbir S. Grewal, Director, Division Of Enforcement, April 14, 2022

Today, after a seven-day trial, a jury serving in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado ruled in favor of the SEC against Tytus W. Harkins for making false and misleading statements to investors in his company, Hartman Wright Group, LLC. The trial team included Nicholas Heinke, Terry Miller, and Matthew Skidmore.
Statement of SEC Division of Enforcement Director Gurbir S. Grewal:
"We are pleased with today’s jury verdict holding the defendant liable for defrauding investors through his misrepresentations and misuse of investor money. Investors should be able to trust those to whom they entrust their money, and this verdict underscores the SEC’s commitment to protect retail investors from those who violate that trust."
###
More information:
On August 26, 2019, the SEC charged Hartman Wright Group and Harkins with conducting fraudulent and unregistered securities offerings that raised more than $8 million from investors.
https://www.sec.gov/litigation/litreleases/2019/lr24575.htm
On March 15, 2021, summary judgment was entered against Hartman Wright Group and Harkins for violating Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act of 1933.
https://www.sec.gov/files/hartman-wright-order.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/files/hartman-wright-magistrates-rec.pdf