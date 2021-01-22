SEC: Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Jan. 29 Meeting To Focus On Smaller Public Company Markets

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Friday, Jan. 29 meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, which will focus on the experiences of smaller public companies and the Commission’s recent Securities Act Rule 701 and Form S-8 proposals.
The Committee’s morning session will feature representatives from exchanges and platforms who will share some of the trends and dynamics they are observing regarding smaller public and later-stage private companies. They will also explore the extent to which recent innovations are impacting smaller companies interested in accessing the public markets.
In the afternoon, the Committee will discuss equity compensation in today’s digital economy, including the Commission’s recent proposals to modernize the framework that allows employees and other workers to receive equity compensation from their company. The SEC’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, which supports the Committee, released an overview video that illustrates the changes that would result from these two proposed rules.
The Committee meeting will take place from 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. ET and will be webcast live on SEC.gov. The webcast will be archived on the Committee’s webpage for later viewing.
The Committee was established to provide the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. The Committee has recently informed the Commission on a number of pertinent rulemaking and policy priorities, providing valued feedback into the regulatory process. Additional information on the Committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.