SEC: Small Business Advisory Committee To Host Virtual Meeting To Discuss Proposed Rules On Climate Disclosures And SPACs - Committee Will Also Welcome New Appointed Member Donnel Baird

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its virtual meeting on Friday, May 6, which will examine the Commission’s proposed rules on climate-related disclosures and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).
The Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations and policy matters relating to small businesses, will focus on exploring the potential impacts of the proposed climate-related disclosure and SPAC rules on smaller public companies and companies seeking to go public. Members will engage in discussion with SEC staff and practitioners about factors the Commission should consider when finalizing the proposed rules, and deliberate on potential recommendations. High-level summary videos of both rule proposals are available from the SEC’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation video gallery.
During the meeting, the Committee will welcome Donnel Baird, a new member recently appointed by the Commission. Baird is Founder and CEO of BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based climate technology company that uses machine learning and structured finance to partner with utilities and governments to upgrade buildings' energy systems. BlocPower has raised capital using multiple regulatory pathways, including pre-seed financing from venture capital funds, Regulation Crowdfunding, and institutional investors. Baird was appointed following the resignation of Poorvi Patodia, CEO and Founder of Biena Snacks.
The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to listen to the meeting are available on the Committee’s webpage.