BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

SEC Small Business Advisory Committee To Discuss The Accredited Investor Definition And The Role Of Diversity In The Investment Process

Date 22/11/2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, which will include a discussion of the accredited investor definition and diversity and the investment process. Members of the public can watch the live meeting via webcast on www.sec.gov.

 

The Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, will use the morning session to discuss the accredited investor definition. Committee members will share their views on, and experiences with, the existing definition and discuss potential changes.

In the afternoon session, the Committee will explore the merits and use cases of diversity metrics by investors, including existing practices and voluntary disclosure. An invited panelist will share information on how diversity metrics are incorporated into the investment process. As part of this discussion, the Committee will discuss the role of disclosure and what varying diversity disclosures may be designed to achieve, while exploring potential impacts and limitations in light of both the existing regulatory framework and current related legal challenges.

The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to watch the meeting are available on the Committee webpage.

Related Materials

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg