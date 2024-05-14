SEC Seeks Candidates For Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking candidates to fill a limited number of vacancies on the agency’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses.

The committee was established by the SEC Small Business Advocate Act of 2016. Consistent with statutory requirements, committee members represent a diverse spectrum of leaders, investors, and advisors who work with early-stage private companies and smaller public companies, including minority- and women-owned small businesses.

The committee advises and consults with the Commission on rules, regulations, and policies as they relate to:

Capital raising by emerging, privately held small businesses and publicly traded companies with less than $250 million in public market capitalization;

Trading in the securities of emerging companies and smaller public companies; and

Public reporting and corporate governance requirements of emerging companies and smaller public companies.

“The SEC’s decision-making benefits from a wide array of inputs, including perspectives of the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee and its members,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. “I look forward to working with the committee to continue upholding the SEC’s mandate to facilitate capital formation for companies of all sizes, while protecting investors across America.”

Members of the public interested in serving on the committee should promptly email a letter of interest to smallbusiness@sec.gov with applicable information about their relevant experience. The deadline for submissions is June 14, 2024.

Relevant experience may include: