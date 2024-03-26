SEC Seeks Candidates For Investor Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking five candidates for appointment to the Investor Advisory Committee to help protect investors and improve securities regulations.

The Committee was established under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to advise the Commission, protect investor interests and promote the integrity of the securities marketplace. Committee members represent the interests of investors, are knowledgeable about investment issues and have reputations for integrity.

The Committee advises and consults with the Commission on:

Regulatory priorities of the Commission;

Issues relating to the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, and the effectiveness of disclosure;

Initiatives to protect investor interests; and

Initiatives to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace.

“The Investor Advisory Committee and its diverse and talented members are key to ensuring a wide array of investor perspectives are represented in SEC policymaking,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. “I look forward to working with the members of the Investor Advisory Committee to continue to uphold the SEC’s mission of providing transparent and fair markets for all investors.”

Members of the public are encouraged to express their interest in serving on the Committee.

Members of the public interested in serving on the Committee should promptly email a letter of interest to iac-candidates@sec.gov with applicable information about their relevant experience. The deadline for submissions is April 26, 2024.