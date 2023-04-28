BV_Trial Banner.gif
SEC Reopens Comment Period For Proposed Rule Amendments To Modernize Beneficial Ownership Reporting

Date 28/04/2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission today reopened the comment period for its proposed amendments to modernize the rules governing beneficial ownership reporting, and the staff of the Commission’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis released a memorandum that provides supplemental data and analysis related to the proposed amendments’ economic effects.

 

The public comment period will remain open until June 27, 2023, or until 30 days after the date of publication of the reopening release in the Federal Register, whichever is later.  

