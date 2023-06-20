BV_Trial Banner.gif
SEC Reopens Comment Period For Position Reporting Of Large Security-Based Swap Positions

Date 20/06/2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission today reopened the comment period for its proposed rule for position reporting of large security-based swap positions that exceed certain thresholds, and the staff of the Commission’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis released a memorandum that provides supplemental data and analysis regarding the proposed reporting thresholds in the equity security-based swap market.

 

The public comment period will remain open until Aug. 21, 2023, or until 30 days after the date of publication of the reopening release in the Federal Register, whichever is later.

