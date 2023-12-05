SEC Office Of The Investor Advocate Publishes Its Policy Recommendations On Mandatory Arbitration And Registered Index-Linked Annuities Research

The Office of the Investor Advocate of the Securities and Exchange Commission today published its Report on Activities for the Fiscal Year 2023 to Congress. The report highlights the work of the Office during the fiscal year.

Notable highlights from the report include:

Empirical research findings about investors’ comprehension of registered index-linked annuities as well as policy recommendations;

Research findings about investment advisory agreements use of mandatory arbitration clauses including suggested approaches on combating abusive use of those clauses;

Metrics measuring the activities of the Office including the substantial uptick in investor engagement, investor submissions, and inquiries; and

Topical discussions of private markets, cybersecurity, and equity market structure.

The Office of the Investor Advocate is an independent office within the SEC, created by Congress, to provide investors with a voice inside the Commission, to assist retail investors, to study investor behavior, and to support the Investor Advisory Committee of the Commission.

Related Materials