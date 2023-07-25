SEC Names Natasha Vij Greiner And Keith E. Cassidy Interim Acting Co-Directors Of The Division Of Examinations

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Natasha Vij Greiner and Keith E. Cassidy have been named interim Acting Co-Directors of the Division of Examinations, effective immediately, while Division Director Richard Best is on extended medical leave from the agency.

“My thoughts are with Rich as he’s away from the agency on medical leave,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “I thank Natasha and Keith for stepping in on an interim basis to lead the Division of Examinations. They are both strong leaders who have earned the respect of their colleagues throughout the agency.”

In addition to serving as Deputy Director of the Division, Ms. Greiner is the National Associate Director of the Investment Adviser/Investment Company (IA/IC) examination program, which includes the Private Funds Unit, and is the Associate Director of the Home Office IA/IC examination program. She began her SEC career in the Division as a broker-dealer examiner and has served in a variety of roles across the agency for more than 21 years, including Acting Chief Counsel and Assistant Chief Counsel in the Division of Trading and Markets, where she provided legal and policy advice to the Commission on rules affecting market participants and the operation of the securities markets. Before that, Ms. Greiner spent almost a decade in the Division of Enforcement, including in its Asset Management Unit, where she investigated possible violations of the federal securities laws and litigated matters in federal district court and administrative proceedings. Ms. Greiner received her J.D. from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree from James Madison University.

In addition to serving as Deputy Director, Mr. Cassidy is the National Associate Director of the Division’s Technology Controls Program (TCP) with responsibility for examinations of Regulation SCI entities and for overseeing the SEC’s CyberWatch program and the Cybersecurity Program Office. Mr. Cassidy is also an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he is the Executive Officer of 4th Reconnaissance Battalion. He has earned numerous awards, including a Bronze Star. Mr. Cassidy previously served as the Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affair and as Chief of Staff and Counsel at the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Earlier, he served as a legislative assistant in the United States Senate. Mr. Cassidy received his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School, his LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation with distinction from Georgetown Law Center, and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.

Ms. Greiner and Mr. Cassidy will continue to serve in their current leadership roles within the Division.