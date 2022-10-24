SEC Names Jason J. Burt As Regional Director Of The Denver Office

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jason J. Burt has been named Regional Director of the Denver Office, where he has served as Acting Co-Director since July.

“I am pleased that Jason will head the Denver Regional Office after an effective term as Acting Co-Director,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “In this new role, Jason will draw upon his extensive experience in working across the Divisions of Enforcement and Examinations. I also would like to thank Tom Piccone for his commitment and excellent service as Acting Co-Director.”

As Regional Director of the Denver Office, Mr. Burt will lead a staff of more than 100 accountants, attorneys, investigators, litigators, securities compliance examiners, and other personnel involved in the investigation and prosecution of enforcement actions and the performance of compliance examinations focusing on Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

“Jason has proven time again how valuable he is to the SEC, both as an insightful leader and a stalwart colleague,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, the SEC’s Director of Enforcement. “Through his leadership, the Denver Enforcement team has reached new heights, and I look forward to continued great work on behalf of investors by Jason and the talented staff in the Denver Regional Office.”

“Jason is a strong leader and skilled attorney with deep expertise in both Enforcement and Examinations,” said Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC’s Division of Examinations. “Over his career, Jason has consistently demonstrated his commitment to strengthening compliance and protecting investors and I am excited to have Jason lead the Denver Examinations program.”

Mr. Burt said, “I am honored to become the Regional Director of the SEC’s Denver Office, where I have spent more than half of my SEC career, and have the opportunity to lead a dedicated staff committed to ensuring strong investor protection and compliance.”

Prior to becoming Acting Co-Director of the Denver Office, Mr. Burt served as the Office’s Associate Regional Director, overseeing the region’s enforcement program beginning in 2019. During his 18-year tenure with the Commission, Mr. Burt has served at both the SEC headquarters and in the Denver Office. Mr. Burt has spent the majority of his SEC career with Enforcement, where he was responsible for investigating and prosecuting many complex and significant enforcement actions including managing the Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative, a self-reporting initiative designed by the Asset Management Unit to return money quickly to investors harmed by inadequate fee disclosures. He also spent time in the Examinations Division.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Burt worked as an associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobsen LLP. He earned his bachelor’s magna cum laude from James Madison University and his law degree with honors from the University of North Carolina School of Law.