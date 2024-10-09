SEC Monitoring Impact Of Hurricane Milton On Capital Markets - Agency Continues To Monitor Impact Of Hurricane Helene

The Securities and Exchange Commission is closely monitoring the impact of Hurricane Milton on investors and capital markets. The SEC also continues to monitor the prior impact of Hurricane Helene.

The SEC divisions and offices that oversee companies, accountants, investment advisers, mutual funds, brokerage firms, transfer agents, and other regulated entities and investment professionals will continue to closely track developments. They will evaluate the possibility of granting relief from filing deadlines and other regulatory requirements for those affected by the storms. Entities and investment professionals affected by Hurricane Milton or Hurricane Helene are encouraged to contact SEC staff with questions and concerns:

Division of Examinations staff in the SEC's Miami Regional Office can be reached by phone at 305-982-6300 or email at miami@sec.gov

Division of Examinations staff in the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office can be reached by phone at 404-842-7600 or email at atlanta@sec.gov

Division of Corporation Finance staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-3500 or via online submission at www.sec.gov/forms/corp_fin_interpretive

Division of Investment Management staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-6825 or email at imocc@sec.gov

Division of Trading and Markets staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-5777 or email at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov

Office of Municipal Securities staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-5680 or email at munis@sec.gov

Individuals experiencing problems accessing their securities accounts or with similar questions or concerns relating to either hurricane are encouraged to contact the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy by phone at 1-800-SEC-0330 or email at help@sec.gov.

Investors should be vigilant for Hurricane Milton-related and Hurricane Helene-related securities scams and check the background of anyone offering them an investment by using the free and simple search tool on Investor.gov. The SEC’s Division of Enforcement will vigorously prosecute those who attempt to defraud victims of the storms. The SEC is asking investors to report any suspicious solicitations at www.sec.gov/complaint/tipscomplaint.shtml.

More information about the SEC’s monitoring of the impact of Hurricane Helene can be found here.

FOR HURRICANE MILTON:

What DHS and FEMA are doing

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/current/hurricane-milton

Español: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hurricane-milton

What the U.S. government is doing

https://www.usa.gov/hurricane-milton

Español: https://www.usa.gov/es/huracan-milton

FOR HURRICANE HELENE:

What DHS and FEMA are doing

https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-helene

Español: https://www.fema.gov/es/helene

What the U.S. government is doing

https://usa.gov/hurricane-helene

Español: https://usa.gov/es/huracan-helene